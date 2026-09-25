Hong Kong shares end lower amid Mid-Autumn Festival

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Friday, as investors showed little appetite for trading amid the Mid-Autumn Festival.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 251 points, or 1.01 percent, to 24,510 points, with a full-day market turnover of HK$102.2 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index decreased by 1.13 percent to 4,311 points.

Tech heavyweights Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) slipped 1.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Xiaomi (1810) and JD.com (9618) went down 2.6 percent and 1.8 percent, MiniMax (0100) and Z.AI (2513) decreased 1.4 percent and 0.8 percent.



In contrast, Lenovo (0992) jumped over 3 percent, marking the best performer among blue chips.

Biopharmaceutical firms Wuxi Apptec (2359) and Wuxi Biologics (2269) rose 2.2 percent and 2.1 percent.

The A-share market stopped trading amid the Mid-Autumn Festival.