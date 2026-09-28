Hang Seng Index rises 44 points at open on Monday, NetEase leads

Hong Kong stocks edged up 44 points on Monday, led by tech heavyweights NetEase (9999).

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 44 points, or 0.18 percent, to 24,554 points.

Tech gauge increased slightly by 0.29 percent to 4,324 points.

NetEase (9999) and J&T Global Express (1519) advanced 1.71 percent and 1.43 percent, respectively, leading the gain among the blue chips.

On the tech majors, Alibaba (9988) slid 0.6 percent after reports that China is allowing Alibaba and ByteDance to buy new chips from Nvidia.

Meanwhile, Tencent (0700) rose 1.1 percent. JD.com (9618), Xiaomi (810), and Baidu (9888) edged up 0.9 percent, 0.3 percent, and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Mining-related shares CMOC (3993) fell 1.33 percent as the worst-performing blue chip, while Zijin Mining (2899) also declined 1.11 percent.

