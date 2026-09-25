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FINANCE

Shenzhen Kinwong to raise $5.1b in Hong Kong listing on AI demand

FINANCE
26 mins ago
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Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic
Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic

Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic said on Friday that it had priced its Hong Kong share sale at HK$69.88 per share, aiming to raise HK$5.1 billion to expand capacity and meet AI-driven demand.

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Here are some details:

  • The printed circuit board maker, which had set HK$69.88 as the maximum offer price, is offering 72.9 million H-shares in its global offering.

  • Kinwong expects to announce the level of demand for the international offering, the application results for the Hong Kong public offering and share allocation results on September 28.

  • Trading in the H-shares is expected to begin on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 29, and the shares will trade in board lots of 100 under stock code 3228.

  • Kinwong plans to use the net proceeds to expand and upgrade production capacity for higher-value products to meet AI-driven demand and enhance manufacturing capabilities, among other purposes.

  • Kinwong is among four Chinese firms seeking to raise up to a combined HK$14.35 billion through separate Hong Kong listings, alongside RoboTechnik Intelligent Technology, Red Avenue New Materials and Direct Drive Tech.

Reuters

Shenzhen Kinwong ElectronicIPOprinted circuit boardAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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