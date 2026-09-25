Hong Kong stocks extend losses by noon

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Hong Kong stocks open lower
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23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Hong Kong shares extended losses by the midday break on Friday, as investors saw no breakthroughs in the latest US-China meeting.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index slipped 417 points, or 1.69 percent, to 24,343 points by noon.
The half-day market turnover was HK$59.1 billion.
The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.14 percent to 4,267 points at noon.
The A-share market halted trading amid the Mid-Autumn Festival.