logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Google plans first test of AI chips in space under Project Suncatcher

INNOVATION
46 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Google logo is seen at a company research facility in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
A Google logo is seen at a company research facility in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Alphabet's Google said on Thursday it will launch a prototype satellite next week in its first in-orbit test of Project Suncatcher, a research effort to explore whether space could potentially host large-scale AI computing infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Companies including SpaceX and Starcloud are pursuing plans to deploy data centers in low Earth orbit, aiming to harness near-continuous sunlight to power energy-intensive AI computing and sidestep terrestrial constraints on electricity supplies.

The new mission, scheduled to fly on SpaceX's upcoming Transporter-18 rideshare launch in partnership with satellite company Planet Labs, will assess how Google's AI hardware withstands launch forces, radiation and extreme temperatures in LEO.

After the launch, it will send a prototype satellite carrying Google Tensor Processing Units into low Earth orbit to assess if the AI chips can operate reliably in space.

Space radiation can disrupt or degrade electronics, including by causing data errors known as bit flips.

Google said it tested its TPUs while running AI workloads in a facility at the University of California, Davis, but that orbital testing was needed to understand how the hardware performs in the real environment.

The company will also evaluate its design to cool the power-intensive chips in the vacuum of space, where conventional airflow cooling is impossible, by combining heat pipes with radiators.

But experts have said that the concept remains years from being commercially viable given high launch costs, engineering constraints and satellite production bottlenecks.

The first Suncatcher mission is designed to gather in-orbit data and identify potential failure points, rather than demonstrate an operational orbital data center, Google said.

It aims to launch two satellites in 2027 to test the high-bandwidth laser links needed to connect future computing clusters.

Reuters

AlphabetGooglechipspaceAIcomputing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump puts his gloves back on after greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 23, 2026. (AFP)
Trump says China, US both opposed to AI guardrails ahead of Xi summit
WORLD
1 hour ago
Citi and Mastercard launch AI-focused innovation program for next generation of wealthy clients
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Pope Leo looks on on the day of the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
For Pope Leo, the risk of an AI apocalypse is a major concern
WORLD
4 hours ago
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears Meta VR Glasses as he delivers a speech presenting the new line of smart glasses during the Meta Connect event. - Carlos Barria/Reuters
Meta's Charm gadget carries CEO Zuckerberg's big AI ambitions
WORLD
5 hours ago
Cargo ships are seen at the Kwai Chung container terminal in Hong Kong on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
HK August exports climb by 53pc, imports up 60pc
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Australia says OpenAI agent hacked government website, checks for more breaches
INNOVATION
6 hours ago
The Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China's DeepSeek annualised revenue hits US$1 billion, The Information reports
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
Li Jiaqi, a prominent livestreamer known for selling beauty and cosmetic products, hosts a livestream at a studio at the headquarters of MeiONE in Shanghai, China, September 7, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
China's 'Lipstick King' confronts slower growth, AI disruption in livestream shopping
CHINA
10 hours ago
South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS
Emerging market surge lifts global debt total to record above US$365 trillion
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei speaks during the keynote address at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference at the Moscone Center on September 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Dreamforce is an annual event that highlights the company's technologies and encourages professional networking. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images/AFP
Anthropic touts AI-led biology discovery
WORLD
12 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Bar staff accused of dumping body on Tsim Sha Tsui street after man found dead in toilet
NEWS
17 hours ago
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
23-09-2026 13:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.