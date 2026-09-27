HK takes gold and silver in squash mixed doubles at Asian Games

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Hong Kong shares end lower amid Mid-Autumn Festival
25-09-2026 16:29 HKT
Hong Kong stocks extend losses by noon
25-09-2026 12:07 HKT
Hong Kong stocks open lower
25-09-2026 09:52 HKT
HK workers get 2.8pc pay rise but real wages lag behind inflation
24-09-2026 17:09 HKT
HK August exports climb by 53pc, imports up 60pc
24-09-2026 16:54 HKT
Hong Kong shares close subdued amid Trump-Xi summit
24-09-2026 16:29 HKT
HKU hall faces backlash over KFC halal meal at HK$500 high table dinner
26-09-2026 11:28 HKT