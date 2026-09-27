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NEWS

HK takes gold and silver in squash mixed doubles at Asian Games

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Lee Ka-yi and Tang Ming-hong
Lee Ka-yi and Tang Ming-hong

Hong Kong swept both gold and silver medals in the squash mixed doubles final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday.

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In the final, the experienced pair of Lee Ka-yi and Tang Ming-hong defeated their teammates, Toby Tse Yee-lam and Lai Cheuk-nam, who competed at the Asian Games for the first time and secured silver.

The first game was tense as Tse and Lai led 6-4 at one point, but Lee and Tang fought back to win 11-8. 

In the second game, Lee and Tang won 11-3 to take the overall victory.

Under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, Lee and Tang will receive HK$2 million as a team, while Tse and Lai will receive HK$1 million.

History was made similarly at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018, when Hong Kong squash player Au Chun-ming beat teammate Lee Ho-yin, resulting in Hong Kong securing both the gold and silver medals in the men’s squash singles.

Aichi-Nagoya Asian GamessquashHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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