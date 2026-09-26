Teenage delivery courier sweeps McDonald's counter in fury after alleged dispute with staff in Ma On Shan

A young food delivery worker lost her composure and hurled takeout packages and beverage cups off a McDonald's service counter in Ma On Shan following an alleged confrontation with restaurant staff over customer service.

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Addressing the incident later on the social media platform Threads, the courier shared her account of the encounter, acknowledging that her reaction was inappropriate while explaining that overwhelming fury had caused her to lose her temper.

She emphasized that her sole intention had been to seek fair treatment and receive basic respect from the restaurant personnel.

Heated verbal exchange erupts over order delay

According to the delivery worker, the dispute arose after she accepted an order on the KeeTa delivery platform and arrived at the branch to collect the food.

She explained that she waited quietly and patiently for approximately 20 minutes before approaching the counter to politely inquire about the order status.

She stated that a female staff member with purple hair abruptly reacted with hostility, venting workplace frustration upon her.

The worker recounted that the employee shouted aggressively, demanding to know why she was repeatedly rushing the kitchen, claiming she had already pressed for updates three times, and insisting that the crew was far too busy to provide an estimated wait time.

The courier maintained that she was fully understanding of how demanding restaurant shifts could be, noting that the employee could have simply explained courteously that the kitchen was overwhelmed and required additional time.

She insisted that she had made only a single polite inquiry rather than hurrying the staff, making the employee's sudden reprimand and false accusations deeply distressing.

Frustration boils over following failed complaint to management

Seeking resolution, the courier then approached the branch duty manager to report the confrontation and request appropriate handling of the staff member's behavior.

However, she recounted that the female employee continued to shout at her while the manager attempted to minimize the incident and usher her away without addressing the conduct issue.

She added that she was compelled to press repeatedly before management agreed to disclose the employee's name for a formal complaint, after which she felt completely ignored by the staff on duty.

Overcome by anger and helplessness, she acted on impulse by splashing water toward the worker and sweeping packaged meals and drinks from the counter onto the floor.

While conceding that her destructive outburst was neither justifiable nor wise, she reiterated that she had been provoked by unfounded accusations and hostility after merely asking a routine question.

Concluding her statement, the courier acknowledged that she deals with emotional health struggles, noting that personal challenges do not excuse misconduct, but appealed to the public to evaluate the dispute objectively rather than forming judgments based on prejudice.