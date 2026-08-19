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FINANCE

Kingsoft Corporation’s net profit in the first half of 2026 surges 101 percent to 1.64 bln yuan

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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KINGSOFT CORPORATION
KINGSOFT CORPORATION

Kingsoft Corporation (3888) saw its unaudited net profit for the first half of 2026 surge 101 percent year on year to 1.64 billion yuan (HK$1.91 billion).

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The Chinese software and internet service company’s unaudited revenue rose 6 percent to 4.93 billion yuan. Revenue from office software and services, and online games and others represented 67 percent and 33 percent of the company's total revenue.

In the second quarter, adjusted net profit increased 37 percent to 330.5 million yuan, and revenue rose 9 percent to 2.51 billion yuan. Revenue from office software and services, which represent 68 percent of the company’s total revenue, rose 25 percent to 1.7 billion yuan.

Revenue from WPS individual business in the domestic market increased 17 percent to 1.04 billion yuan. In the overseas market, WPS Office introduced two major features, including integrated cloud and device capabilities for seamless cross-device synchronization, and an embedded AI document assistant.

Looking ahead, the company said artificial intelligence continues to be its priority in leveraging application advantages of its office and online games businesses, together with Kingsoft Cloud's capabilities in AI infrastructure, platforms, and enterprise services.

Kingsoft said it will also explore more collaboration opportunities with Xiaomi in areas such as large language models, smart devices, and cloud services.
 

Kingsoft Corporationnet profit2026first halfsoftwareinternet service

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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