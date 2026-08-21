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FINANCE

Samsung Electronics sets aside 90 to 110 trillion won for Shareholder Returns in 2026

FINANCE
29 mins ago
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A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters at the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters at the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS

Samsung Electronics said on Friday it has available about 90 trillion won to 110 trillion won (US$65 billion to US$79.5 billion) for shareholder returns in 2026, subject to business performance, investment and cash flow.

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Samsung plans to distribute about 30 trillion won in cash dividends in the third quarter, including regular quarterly dividends, it said in a regulatory filing.

The board will decide remaining payouts in January 2027, with cash dividends, share buybacks and share cancellations to be considered.

Reuters

Samsung Electronicsshareholder return2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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