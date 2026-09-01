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FINANCE

Nio’s net loss narrows to 721.6 million yuan in second quarter 2026, EV sales outlook climbs 27.5%

FINANCE
42 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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A staff member of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio drives a Nio car as he demonstrates to media about the operation of the new battery swapping station, at a delivery center of the company, in Nanxiang, Shanghai, China March 23, 2023. REUTERS
A staff member of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio drives a Nio car as he demonstrates to media about the operation of the new battery swapping station, at a delivery center of the company, in Nanxiang, Shanghai, China March 23, 2023. REUTERS

Chinese multinational automobile manufacturer Nio (9866) recorded a net loss of 721.6 million yuan (HK$841.9 million) in the second quarter, compared with a loss of 5.14 billion yuan in the same period last year.

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Adjusted net profit stood at 26.1 million yuan, versus an adjusted net loss of 4.13 billion yuan in the same period last year. Total revenue reached 32.14 billion yuan, up 69.06 percent year on year.

The company expects third-quarter total revenue to range between 33.29 billion yuan and 34.05 billion yuan, representing year on year growth of approximately 52.7 percent to 56.2 percent.

Nio delivered 107,658 smart electric vehicles in the second quarter, a 49.4 percent year on year increase. Its founder and chairman William Bin Li said that, looking into the third quarter, the company is expected to deliver between 108,000 and 111,000 vehicles, with a year on year growth of 24 percent and 27.5 percent.
 

Nioelectric vehicleautomobilemanufacturersecond quarter2026net loss

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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