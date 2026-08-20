Emperor Watch & Jewellery’s H1 2026 net profit up 64pc on continued business expansion

Emperor Watch & Jewellery (0887)’s net profit surged 64 percent year on year to HK$318 million in the first half of 2026 as it continues to expand its footprint in the mainland and targets younger consumers through intellectual property collaborations.

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The European-made watches and jewelry products retailer declared an interim dividend of 90 HK cents per share, up 63.6 percent from the same period last year.

The retailer’s total revenue increased 5 percent to HK$2.93 billion. Revenue from Hong Kong rose 11.1 percent to HK$1.77 billion, and revenue from the Chinese mainland grew 20.7 percent to HK$873 million. Revenue from the watch segment increased 9.8 percent to HK$1.87 billion.

During the period, the company opened eight jewelry stores on the mainland, primarily in established first-tier and new first-tier cities. In Hong Kong, it opened a multi-brand watch store and a multi-story Rolex boutique.

Cindy Yeung, chairperson of Emperor Watch & Jewellery, said the company has also opened multi-story Rolex boutiques in Beijing to enhance personalized and premium customer services and strengthen its foothold in the luxury watch market.

Yeung expects the Hong Kong economy will remain resilient in the second half of 2026 with a continued rebound in the stock market and higher tourist spending. In the jewelry business, she noted that the company has been exploring intellectual property collaboration opportunities to enter the younger consumer market.

Meanwhile, Yeung said gold jewelry has become more popular among customers and is increasingly seen as a daily wearable accessory.

