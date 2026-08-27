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FINANCE

Prudential reaffirms Chinese mainland visitor demand despite regulatory uncertainty, expects H2 growth

FINANCE
26 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Prudential (2378) reaffirms that demand from the Chinese mainland visitors segment remains solid and expects growing demand in its main products in the second half of 2026, including legacy planning, wealth and insurance, and health and protection.

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Anil Wadhwani, Prudential chief executive, cited Prudential’s June survey, which showed that Chinese mainland visitors still intend to visit Hong Kong in the near term. He said the company will continue to offer high-quality and diversified products to cater to a wide range of customer needs. 

Wadhwani mentioned that Chinese mainland visitors’ demand has shifted from health and protection to saving and investment post-COVID. He said Prudential has also deliberately incorporated savings elements into its protection products, effectively ensuring that such products still account for nearly one-third of its premium income to date.

Looking ahead, Prudential said Hong Kong and Chinese mainland business face prior year comparators in July and August in the second half of 2026, but the situation will start easing significantly from September. Concerning Chinese tax authorities reinforcing their regulation on offshore wealth income, Wadhwani said it is still early to assess whether the enforcement will have an impact on its Chinese mainland visitors’ behavior, but the company remains confident in the growth prospects of its Hong Kong business. He also believes Hong Kong’s growing business landscape can achieve double digit growth in 2026.

PrudentialChinese mainland visitorinsuranceChinese tax authoritiesregulationsecond half2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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