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FINANCE

Apple supplier Sunny Optical first half 2026 net profit rises 9.9 percent to 1.81 bln yuan

FINANCE
12 mins ago
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Chinese optical components manufacturer Sunny Optical Technology (2382) posted a 9.9 percent year on year rise in net profit to 1.81 billion yuan (HK$11.55 billion) for the first half of 2026, mainly attributed to an increase in gross profit.

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The company paid HK$1.206 per share in dividends.

Earnings per share of the company rose 10.9 percent to 1.68 yuan. No interim dividend was declared

The Apple supplier’s revenue rose 11.5 percent to 21.91 billion yuan, mainly attributed to revenue growth in vehicle, XR, and other products. 

Its gross profit increased 9.6 percent to 4.27 billion yuan, in accordance with the increase in gross profit of other products. Gross profit margin rose to 19.5 percent, while that of 30.3 percent, 13 percent, and 34.4 percent, respectively.
 

Sunny Optical Technologynet profitfirst half2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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