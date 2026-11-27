Full Vision Capital founder Peter Lee Ka-kit stressed that green technology must scale without delay at the fifth TERA-Award Smart Energy Innovation Competition awards ceremony, which honoured 18 winning projects among 933 entries from 75 countries and regions for their breakthroughs in smart energy and climate technology.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

During a fireside chat themed “The World Cannot Wait”, Lee joined Alan Chan — managing partner of Full Vision Capital and executive chairman of the TERA-Award — to underscore the urgency of accelerating climate-tech deployment and capital backing.

Peter Lee and Alan Chan. TERA-Award

The discussion also examined how hard-tech ventures can bridge the “valley of death” between laboratory research and commercial scale, alongside an outlook on the green transition over the next five to ten years.

Lee even issued an impromptu challenge to innovators to design protective clothing for extreme weather as global warming intensifies.

Meeting gold, silver and bronze award winners

China's Phsyn.Ai Tech Co. Ltd. won the gold award with a US$1 million (HK$7.8 million) prize for its “Phsyn.Ai” physical AI energy management platform, which addresses energy and decarbonisation challenges posed by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence computing power.

Peter Lee presents the Gold Award to the representatives of Phsyn.Ai. TERA-Award

The silver award went to US-based Versogen, Inc., recognised for its proprietary anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology for water-electrolysis hydrogen production and a catalyst solution that eliminates the need for the rare metal iridium, helping to lower the cost of green hydrogen and drive decarbonisation in industry and transport.

Nan Li Collins, Chair, UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative and Director, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), presents the Silver Award to the representative of Versogen. TERA-Award

The winner of the bronze award is Sichuan TsingRoc AI Tech. Co., Ltd. in China. It built an AI-driven power trading system based on an energy large language model and intelligent agents, which uses electricity price forecasting and automated trading decisions to help power plants, energy storage stations and electricity retailers improve their performance in electricity markets.

James Cole, Executive Director and Chief Innovation Officer of the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), presents the Bronze Award to the representative of TsingRoc AI. TERA-Award

First TERA Talk and Shenzhen tour

Ahead of the evening gala, the organiser hosted the inaugural TERA Talk, featuring three podcast-style sessions bringing together leaders across clean tech, venture investment, and industry.

The TERA-Award team also led a delegation of international entrants and ecosystem partners to Shenzhen for the first time, offering first-hand access to the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area manufacturing base, supply chains,

and innovation landscape.

The visit underscored how the region can match frontier technologies directly with industrial demand and capital - accelerating projects from the "competition arena" to the "marketplace" while anchoring global energy-tech innovation within the GBA's industrial ecosystem.

International entrants and ecosystem partners visit frontier energy and technology companies in Shenzhen. TERA-Award

International entrants and ecosystem partners visit frontier energy and technology companies in Shenzhen. TERA-Award