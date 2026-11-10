logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
ESG

China’s first yuan green bond sale in Canada records over 59 bln subscriptions

ESG
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS

China’s first yuan-denominated green sovereign bond issuance in Canada has drawn more than 59 billion in subscriptions, 13.7 times the amount offered, Bloomberg reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Ministry of Finance’s 4 billion yuan (HK$4.7 billion) sovereign debt sale was split evenly between three- and five-year notes, pricing at yields of 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Royal Bank of Canada was a joint bookrunner for the issuance.

After the issuance, Canada will become another offshore market for China’s yuan sovereign bond issuance, following Hong Kong, London and Macau. Earlier this month, China and Canada agreed to extend their trade agreement to the end of 2028.

 

ChinaCanadagreen bond

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A drone view shows a cargo ship approaching a container terminal at Lianyungang port, Jiangsu province, China October 14, 2026. China Daily via REUTERS /File Photo
China's trade surplus soars past $1 trillion as AI boom powers exports
CHINA
1 hour ago
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
China launches US$599 million green bond sale, term sheet shows
FINANCE
2 hours ago
An official corporate graphic featuring the updated WuXi AppTec logo, created in June 2026. Reuters
Wuxi Apptec removed from Pentagon list of chinese military companies
FINANCE
14 hours ago
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China markets first yuan green bond sale in Canada: Bloomberg
ESG
20 hours ago
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo
China's October car exports stay resilient
FINANCE
22 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China extends suspension of 24% tariff on US imports for two months
FINANCE
09-11-2026 11:47 HKT
Reuters
China's factory-gate inflation gains momentum in October, consumer price pressures stay muted
FINANCE
09-11-2026 10:21 HKT
This photo taken on July 14, 2021 shows the Dabancheng wind power plant in Urumqi in China's western Xinjiang region. (Photo by STR / AFP)
China to top global energy investment table with US$940b by 2026
ESG
08-11-2026 16:15 HKT
A child stands near a giant screen showing the images of the Tianhe space station at an exhibition featuring the development of China's space exploration on the country's Space Day at China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing, China April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Pakistani astronaut to join China space station's Shenzhou-24 mission
CHINA
07-11-2026 13:48 HKT
He Lifeng, Vice Premier of China's State Council, delivers a video address during the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit in Hong Kong, China, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
US urges China to meet rare earths, agriculture commitments ahead of Trump-Xi meetings
CHINA
07-11-2026 11:42 HKT
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
NEWS
19 hours ago
Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair claims CCTV past, faces spy allegations
WORLD
09-11-2026 13:22 HKT
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.