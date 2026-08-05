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Full Vision Capital signs MoU with Kazakhstan to advance green energy transition

ESG
1 hour ago
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Peter Lee and Olzhas Bektenov. Full Vision Capital
Peter Lee and Olzhas Bektenov. Full Vision Capital

Full Vision Capital has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kazakhstan to advance the green energy transition, following the meeting between its principal Peter Lee Ka-kit and the country’s Prime Minister.

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The MoU signed with the Alatau City Authority and the Ministries of Energy, Agriculture, and Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan aims to strengthen cooperation in sustainable energy, sustainable aviation fuel production, and the deployment of innovative energy storage technologies in Kazakhstan, Full Vision Capital, the family office of Lee said.

Under the MoU, the relevant government agencies and the Alatau City Authority will support Full Vision Capital in advancing the pilot project, including by identifying suitable project sites and potential local partners, conducting feasibility studies, and facilitating the necessary approval processes, it noted.

Lee revisited the country on Tuesday and met with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, following the Hong Kong trade delegation to Kazakhstan led by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu earlier this year.

They exchanged views on long-term cooperation in sustainable energy development, with a particular focus on SAF, smart energy solutions, and advanced energy storage technologies.

Full Vision Capital is among the investors of sustainable fuel maker EcoCeres.

Bektenov said Kazakhstan is committed to advancing its green energy transition and regards Full Vision Capital as a strategic partner in this field. 

“We are honored to partner with the Kazakhstan government in supporting Alatau City’s green transformation. Through this collaboration, we look forward to deploying innovative technologies that can help Alatau City, and Kazakhstan as a whole, pioneer a new benchmark for green urban development,” Peter Lee said.


 

Full Vision CapitalKazakhstanMoUgreen

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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