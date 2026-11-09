logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
ESG

China markets first yuan green bond sale in Canada: Bloomberg

ESG
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato

China is marketing the first yuan-denominated green sovereign bond issuance in Canada, broadening its offshore debt reach beyond Hong Kong, Macau and London, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Ministry of Finance began to sell up to 4 billion yuan (HK$4.7 billion) green bonds on Monday, with the initial price guidance for the three- and five-year notes at yields of around 1.8 percent and 1.9 percent, the report said.

The sales came amid warming ties between China and Canada. Last week, the two countries agreed to extend a tariff deal and continue talks on boosting Canadian exports to China.

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng is visiting Canada this week to co-chair the second China-Canada Economic and Financial Strategic Dialogue, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet President Xi Jinping in China later this month.

The issuance also marked part of China's commitment to a sustainable transition. In May, the country sold three- and five-year yuan green bonds in Hong Kong, priced at 1.42 percent and 1.56 percent, respectively, following a 6 billion yuan green sovereign bond sale in London in 2025.

ChinalCanadagreen bond

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People walk next to a logo of the Bank of China at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) venue at Shougang Park in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS
BOC assists Shenzhen in issuing offshore local government bonds in Hong Kong
FINANCE
09-09-2026 15:24 HKT
Executive loses $74m in two-year overseas green bond scam
NEWS
21-08-2026 15:08 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
China launches up to US$885 million green bond sale, term sheet shows
FINANCE
28-05-2026 11:15 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Hong Kong government issues $27.6b green and infrastructure bonds, oversubscribed by 7.6 times
FINANCE
08-05-2026 22:46 HKT
This photo taken on July 14, 2021 shows the Dabancheng wind power plant in Urumqi in China's western Xinjiang region. (Photo by STR / AFP)
China to top global energy investment table with US$940b by 2026
ESG
08-11-2026 16:15 HKT
BYD supplies 245 EVs for Interpol assembly to drive Greater Bay Area green transit
BYD supplies 245 EVs for Interpol assembly to drive Greater Bay Area green transit
ESG
05-11-2026 21:30 HKT
From left: Peter Tung, managing director and reginal head of Private Banking GCNA;Eddie Yue
HKMA launches agentic finance panel and AI project Noor as green investments eyed
ESG
05-11-2026 19:45 HKT
A Malaysia Airlines aircraft is towed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Malaysia's implementation of 1pc SAF mandate rescheduled to 2030, says commodities ministry
ESG
05-11-2026 17:21 HKT
Wind turbines at a wind farm operated by Beijing Energy Group, also known as Jingneng Group, in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China, May 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China accounts for nearly half of clean industry investments, research shows
ESG
04-11-2026 11:36 HKT
(From left) Carlson Tong Ka-shing, chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing; Mary Huen; and Mary Schapiro
ABAC Hong Kong launches study on nature finance and carbon market connectivity across APEC
ESG
29-10-2026 21:03 HKT
US believes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had romantic relationship with Chinese businesswoman
CHINA
21 hours ago
Nvidia drops after Huang admits affair, Hong Kong stocks open higher on tech gains
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Huang admits affair as Nvidia probes foreign intel targeting
FINANCE
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.