Hong Kong singer Phil Lam Yik-hong hopes to stage a concert next year as he continues to juggle his music career and family life.

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The singer joined fellow celebrities at We Care Run 2026 in Hung Hom on Sunday (Nov 29), taking part in the 5km charity race. After two months of preparation, Lam completed the course in under 30 minutes, despite the warmer-than-expected weather.

He said he felt a little nervous beforehand, as he had not taken part in a similar running event for a long time. He had expected cooler weather, but the sun came out, making the race hotter than anticipated.

Asked whether he would attempt a 10km run next time, the singer said he was open to the challenge, adding that breaking the one-hour mark for the distance had long been a personal goal.

Although he has flat feet and was not previously a regular runner, he believed he could complete 10km in around 50 minutes with more training.

He also suggested fellow singer Jay Fung join the charity run, describing him as a strong runner. The pair used to go running and play basketball together when they lived in the same neighbourhood, but have found it harder to meet since moving to different districts and becoming busier with work.

Lam released his new song First Love Unlimited (初戀無限Touch) in October. He said he had recently been busy promoting the song and handling various work commitments towards the end of the year, while also spending much of his time looking after his son and fulfilling his responsibilities as a father.

The singer, who welcomed his first child with his wife Rikko Lee in 2024, said he tried to accompany his son to every school interview. He enjoyed attending them with the boy, believing that his son became more independent when he was around. Teachers had also observed that the child tended to be more energetic when with his mother.

As his son enjoys going out, Lam said he hoped to take him to more places whenever possible. Looking ahead to Christmas, he planned to take the boy to Hong Kong Disneyland for the first time, as he had never been there.

He said travelling overseas would be difficult due to work commitments, but Hong Kong had plenty of places to visit and Christmas lights to enjoy. He also reminded the public to take care of their health as the weather changes, saying his son had been more prone to illness recently.

Lam attended Janice Vidal's concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum earlier this month. Performing at the venue has long been one of his dreams, and he hoped audiences would come to see him perform there one day.

After staging fewer concerts this year, the singer said he hoped to put on a show of his own next year. Details of the concert have yet to be announced, but he hoped to share more news with fans soon.