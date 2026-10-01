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SCREEN & MUSIC

Hong Kong stars shine in Golden Horse nominations, Anson Kong, Chung Suet-ying among nominees

SCREEN & MUSIC
28 mins ago
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Screenshot: Golden Horse Awards livestream
Screenshot: Golden Horse Awards livestream

Hong Kong stars Anson Kong, Chung Suet-ying, Jennifer Yu Heung-ying and Angela Yuen Lai-lam are among the nominees for this year’s Golden Horse Awards, a major awards ceremony for Chinese-language cinema.

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The nominations for the 63rd Golden Horse Awards were announced Thursday (Oct 1), with several Hong Kong actors making the cut across the acting categories.

MIRROR member Anson Kong earned his first Golden Horse nomination for Best Supporting Actor for We’re Nothing at All, where he will compete against veteran Hong Kong actor Tenky Tin Kai-man, who was nominated for Double Happiness.

Tin is also coming off a Best Supporting Actor win at the Taipei Film Awards earlier this year for Double Happiness.

In the Best Leading Actress category, 2024 Golden Horse winner Chung Suet-ying is nominated again for We Are Born Good, while fellow Hong Kong actresses Jennifer Yu and Angela Yuen Lai-lam are nominated for Double Happiness and Afterpiece, respectively.

The 63rd Golden Horse Awards will take place on Nov 22 at the Taipei Music Center. Hong Kong actor Will Or Wai-lam was previously announced as the ceremony’s host.

Golden Horse Awards

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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