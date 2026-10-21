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ENTERTAINMENT

TWICE’s Jihyo leaves JYP Entertainment after 21 years, launches own agency

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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TWICE member Jihyo has left JYP Entertainment after 21 years and launched her own company, EMITHAUS, becoming the third member of the K-pop girl group to leave the agency after Jeongyeon and Chaeyoung.

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In a handwritten letter, Jihyo said she joined JYP as a child and spent most of her life with the company, from her teenage years to adulthood.

She thanked the staff who had supported her over the years, saying both the happy and difficult experiences had shaped who she is today.

Jihyo said going independent was not about drawing a conclusion on her past, but choosing how she wanted to move forward.

The name EMITHAUS incorporates “EMIT,” which means to express or release. She said she hoped the company would give her the freedom to explore new possibilities.

Jihyo stressed that the move would not affect her activities with TWICE, describing the group as an irreplaceable part of her life. She said she would continue performing with her bandmates and making memories together.

She also thanked fans, known as ONCE, for their support over the past 11 years and said she would continue to grow as an artist while staying true to herself.

TWICE held a fan meeting on October 17 to mark the group's 11th debut anniversary. The event drew criticism after attendance was limited to 250 fans per session, with 750 fans admitted across three sessions.

TWICEJihyo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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