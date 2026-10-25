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ENTERTAINMENT

Constance Chan addresses breakup with tennis star Coleman Wong at airport event

ENTERTAINMENT
5 hours ago
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Constance Chan, daughter of singer Eason Chan Yik-shun and actress Hilary Tsui, has confirmed her breakup with Hong Kong tennis player Coleman Wong, saying they reached a mutual understanding but declining to disclose the reason.

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Chan made the remarks while attending a Commercial Radio 903 event with singer Kiri T on Saturday (Oct 24). She said the breakup had left her feeling unhappy but that she was focusing on music and her own interests. She also confirmed they were no longer in contact, but had liked Wong’s social media post celebrating his Asian Games gold medal for Hong Kong.

The pair also appeared on Commercial Radio 903’s travel program Sai Ga Hong Kong Air (西加航空) at Hong Kong International Airport’s Terminal 2, sharing their travel preferences and taking part in interactive games with audience members. They discussed their ideal travel companions and food choices abroad before guessing Denmark as the destination featured in an AI-generated travel video.

The event also featured Captain Jack Yip of the Hong Kong International Aviation Academy, who introduced its trainee pilot training programme and explained the admission requirements and selection process.

+2

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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