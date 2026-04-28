Charlene Choi’s huge fortune sparks buzz over wealth gap with spouse

Hong Kong singer and actress Charlene Choi Tsoek-jin (Ah Sa) has surprised fans with the announcement of her marriage to 33-year-old celebrity fitness coach Elvis Lam Chun-yin in a sudden social media post on Tuesday (Apr 28), with attention quickly turning to the couple’s contrasting financial backgrounds.

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The 43-year-old artist, who rose to fame as one half of Cantopop duo Twins alongside Gillian Chung Ka-lai in the early 2000s, has built a long-standing career in music, film and endorsements, and is widely regarded as one of Hong Kong’s most financially successful pop stars.

Local reports have long suggested that Choi holds a diversified property portfolio of at least five residential units across Hong Kong, including properties in Mid-Levels, Redhill Peninsula and Happy Valley, with her net worth estimated to exceed HK$100 million.

It is reported that Choi has entrusted her property holdings to her mother for management, with monthly rental income estimated at around HK$200,000. She previously purchased a Happy Valley unit for HK$23.5 million under her mother’s name, and later acquired a Redhill Peninsula property in Tai Tam for HK$33.722 million under her own name.

Her former residence at Village Garden in Happy Valley, once shared with ex-boyfriend William Chan Wai-ting, is currently rented out at HK$60,000 per month including a car park space. The unit, bought in 2010 for HK$19.72 million, has appreciated by more than 20 percent based on recent valuations.

Choi is also reported to earn steady rental income across her portfolio, with past transactions yielding notable gains, including a sale in Sai Wan Ho in 2020 that reportedly made a profit of around 30 percent.

By contrast, Lam has established himself in the fitness industry as a celebrity personal trainer and gym founder, with a client list that includes figures from the entertainment sector. He reportedly charges around HK$2,000 per hour for training sessions, with monthly earnings estimated to reach five to six figures depending on workload.

Despite the difference in financial standing, Lam is known for his disciplined and low-profile lifestyle, often favouring simple living and a strong focus on fitness.

The marriage announcement has sparked widespread discussion online, with many fans offering congratulations, while others have highlighted the couple’s wealth gap as a talking point.

Choi has previously spoken about her cautious approach to financial planning, including preparing a will and making long-term arrangements for her assets, reflecting her pragmatic outlook on wealth management.