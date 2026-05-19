No split for Charlene Choi, manager says after divorce claims go viral

Charlene Choi Tsoek-jin’s manager has dismissed viral rumors that the singer and actress has split from her husband, fitness coach Elvis Lam, less than a month after announcing their marriage.

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Choi, 43, surprised fans on April 28 when she revealed that she had married Lam in a private wedding ceremony in Thailand.

The announcement drew warm wishes from friends and fans, including her Twins bandmate Gillian Chung Ka-lai, who said she was happy Choi had found her perfect match. Chung was also reported to have given Choi a Harry Winston sunflower diamond necklace worth more than HK$540,000 as a wedding gift.

However, unverified claims later circulated on Weibo alleging that Choi’s marriage had already broken down. Some posts claimed she had tearfully accused her husband, deleted her wedding announcement and moved out of their home.

Other rumors alleged that Choi had told media the couple had separated on good terms for some time.

The claims quickly drew skepticism online, with many users questioning their credibility. Some also pointed out that Choi’s marriage announcement and wedding photos remained visible online, contradicting claims that she had removed them.

Responding to Sing Tao Daily, sister publication of The Standard, Choi’s manager Mani Fok Man-hei denied the rumors and said the couple are currently on their honeymoon.

On claims that Chung had missed Choi’s wedding, Fok said: “Of course Gillian was there.”

Fok also marked the 25th anniversary of Twins’ debut on Monday by posting a photo of Choi and Chung, appearing to underline that the pair’s friendship remains unchanged.

“Witnessing their long journey working together since their teenage years, I wish you both will always be surrounded by love and continue to shine. Let’s work towards a brighter future each year,” Fok wrote.

The rumored rift between the Twins members also appeared to be dispelled after Choi and Chung went live on Instagram on Monday in a relaxed atmosphere.

During the livestream, the pair said they were interested in holding a smaller side-track concert at a venue with around 5,000 seats, similar to one held earlier this year.

Lam also shared several Instagram stories on Tuesday afternoon, posting snapshots of small moments with Choi during their honeymoon in South Korea.