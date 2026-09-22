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GOSSIP

Privacy backlash after agent allegedly reveals Charlene Choi’s Mid-Levels home

GOSSIP
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong pop duo Twins’ Charlene Choi allegedly had details of her rental home at Raceview Mansion in the Mid-Levels revealed by a property agent, sparking a privacy backlash online.

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The Hong Kong singer and actress, known as Ah Sa, is said to have rented a top-floor duplex at the luxury residential development after marrying fitness coach Elvis Lam earlier this year.

The alleged disclosure came from a social media post by a user who identified himself as a feng shui consultant. He said he had accompanied a client to view a rental property at Raceview Mansion when a property agent allegedly told him that Choi had just rented a duplex there.

The user then wrote that he wanted to be Choi’s neighbor.

The post quickly drew attention online, with many users criticizing the alleged disclosure of a celebrity’s residential information and questioning the agent’s professional ethics and awareness of privacy.

Some commenters expressed sympathy for Choi, with one saying that she might have to move again after her rental home was publicly disclosed.

The claims have not been independently verified, and Choi has not publicly commented on the alleged disclosure.

TwinsCharlene Choi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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