From secret marriage to surprise wedding: Charlene Choi’s romantic journey in the spotlight

Hong Kong singer and actress Charlene Choi Tsoek-jin’s shock marriage announcement to 33-year-old fitness coach Elvis Lam Chun-yin has reignited interest not only in her new relationship but also in her past high-profile romances.

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Choi shared wedding photos and her ring on social media Tuesday (Apr 28), prompting widespread congratulations.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2025 and had been living together in a “trial marriage” arrangement at Choi’s luxury home. Lam, a celebrity trainer based in Central, is said to earn nearly HK$100,000 a month and has met Choi’s mother, who reportedly approves of him.

Choi’s relationship history has long attracted public attention. Her most high-profile romance was her secret marriage to Ronald Cheng, which began in 2006 in Los Angeles after the pair met through the film Hidden Heroes.

The marriage remained hidden until 2010, when they jointly announced their divorce after four years, citing personality differences. The revelation became a major talking point and shocked the public at the time.

She later dated fellow label mate William Chan Wai-ting in a five-year relationship that began after her divorce. At the time, Chan was still rising in the industry, and their relationship faced public skepticism and career pressures. The couple eventually broke up in 2015 amid growing distance and external stress.

In 2017, Choi began a relationship with businessman Anthony Shek, heir to a wealthy family empire. The pair were frequently seen together and were widely expected to marry, but they ended their relationship in 2023 amid rumors of a third party, which Choi denied. It was also reported that Shek attempted to reconcile after the breakup, but was unsuccessful.