Keung To banned from driving, must retake test after P-plate revoked

MIRROR member Keung To has received a notice from the Transport Department disqualifying him from driving, requiring him to immediately stop driving and retake his driving test.

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The development follows his conviction for careless driving over an incident on November 28, 2025, at around 4am on Caine Road, for which he was fined HK$1,000.

Court proceedings revealed he lost concentration while reaching for a cap, causing his vehicle to crash into a roadside barrier.

He was also separately fined HK$1,200 over offences on December 23, 2025, including running a red light and failing to display his probationary driving licence.

Earlier, Keung said he would take the incident as a lesson, adding that he believed his “P” plate had been displayed at the time but may have fallen off while driving.

He also said his vehicle had been repaired but that he was “not confident” about driving again for now, adding that he needed to improve his driving skills before returning to the road.