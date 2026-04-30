Crowds flood Causeway Bay as Keung To continues 27th birthday celebrations after emotional Kai Tak speech

Hong Kong pop star and member of boy band MIRROR, Keung To, marked his 27th birthday on Thursday (Apr 30) with large-scale fan-driven celebrations that transformed parts of Causeway Bay into what supporters call “Keung To Bay.”

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Known as “Keung Sugar,” fans gathered across the district for a series of birthday-themed activities, including a tram “free ride day,” pop-up markets, street events and merchandise booths. A specially decorated “Keung To Tram,” along with other celebratory vehicles, travelled across Hong Kong Island, drawing crowds who lined the streets to wave banners and sing birthday songs.

The official fan club continued its annual tradition of offering free tram rides on the singer’s birthday, marking the fifth consecutive year of the initiative. The launch ceremony was held at Whitty Street Tram Depot, where more than 50 fans attended before the themed trams departed for Causeway Bay.

Some supporters travelled from overseas to join the celebrations. One fan who flew in from San Francisco said she had also attended Keung’s recent concerts, adding that distance and cost did not affect her commitment to supporting the singer.

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Keung’s Emotional Kai Tak Confession

Meanwhile, another major fan event was held a day earlier at Kai Tak Arena, where around 6,500 fans attended a charity birthday show. Organized by his fan community, the event featured live performances and interactive segments in a highly energetic atmosphere.

The highlight of the Kai Tak event came at the end of the night, when Keung delivered a 10-minute emotional speech. He openly reflected on his difficult teenage years, revealing that he had only studied up to Form 1 and had repeated grades twice, correcting earlier claims that he had reached Form 3, which he admitted he once said out of embarrassment.

Keung also shared that he had struggled socially and academically during school, experienced conflicts, and faced uncertainty about his future. He recalled working part-time jobs before receiving support from a social worker, who encouraged him to pursue vocational education.

Although he did not continue in traditional academics, he said the experience shaped his resilience and eventually led him to pursue his dream of becoming a singer. He later rose to fame through talent competitions and joined MIRROR.

He also acknowledged that after entering the entertainment industry, he experienced emotional stress and moments of instability, but credited people around him for helping him regain balance.

Fans responded strongly to his candid confession, expressing both admiration and concern for his well-being. Many said his openness made them feel more connected to him, while others pledged continued support regardless of challenges.