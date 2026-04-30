logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Crowds flood Causeway Bay as Keung To continues 27th birthday celebrations after emotional Kai Tak speech

ENTERTAINMENT
30 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong pop star and member of boy band MIRROR, Keung To, marked his 27th birthday on Thursday (Apr 30) with large-scale fan-driven celebrations that transformed parts of Causeway Bay into what supporters call “Keung To Bay.”

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Known as “Keung Sugar,” fans gathered across the district for a series of birthday-themed activities, including a tram “free ride day,” pop-up markets, street events and merchandise booths. A specially decorated “Keung To Tram,” along with other celebratory vehicles, travelled across Hong Kong Island, drawing crowds who lined the streets to wave banners and sing birthday songs.

The official fan club continued its annual tradition of offering free tram rides on the singer’s birthday, marking the fifth consecutive year of the initiative. The launch ceremony was held at Whitty Street Tram Depot, where more than 50 fans attended before the themed trams departed for Causeway Bay.

Some supporters travelled from overseas to join the celebrations. One fan who flew in from San Francisco said she had also attended Keung’s recent concerts, adding that distance and cost did not affect her commitment to supporting the singer.

+2

Keung’s Emotional Kai Tak Confession

Meanwhile, another major fan event was held a day earlier at Kai Tak Arena, where around 6,500 fans attended a charity birthday show. Organized by his fan community, the event featured live performances and interactive segments in a highly energetic atmosphere.

The highlight of the Kai Tak event came at the end of the night, when Keung delivered a 10-minute emotional speech. He openly reflected on his difficult teenage years, revealing that he had only studied up to Form 1 and had repeated grades twice, correcting earlier claims that he had reached Form 3, which he admitted he once said out of embarrassment.

Keung also shared that he had struggled socially and academically during school, experienced conflicts, and faced uncertainty about his future. He recalled working part-time jobs before receiving support from a social worker, who encouraged him to pursue vocational education.

Although he did not continue in traditional academics, he said the experience shaped his resilience and eventually led him to pursue his dream of becoming a singer. He later rose to fame through talent competitions and joined MIRROR.

He also acknowledged that after entering the entertainment industry, he experienced emotional stress and moments of instability, but credited people around him for helping him regain balance.

Fans responded strongly to his candid confession, expressing both admiration and concern for his well-being. Many said his openness made them feel more connected to him, while others pledged continued support regardless of challenges.

+1
Keung To

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
MIRROR’s Keung To fined $1,000 over careless driving
ENTERTAINMENT
13-04-2026 17:12 HKT
MIRROR’s Keung To switches to budget Japanese car after minor crash
GOSSIP
27-01-2026 17:47 HKT
Restaurant reservation platform apologizes for stirring controversy with insensitive joke about Keung To
ENTERTAINMENT
26-06-2025 17:23 HKT
Filmmaker Wong Jing's fiery call for Mirror star Keung To to 'roll back' from entertainment sparked controversy
ENTERTAINMENT
13-04-2025 14:43 HKT
Charlene Choi surprises fans with wedding announcement to younger fitness coach
ENTERTAINMENT
28-04-2026 12:42 HKT
Legendary actress Brigitte Lin’s enduring charm shines during rare public appearance
ENTERTAINMENT
26-04-2026 22:57 HKT
A silent goodbye: Injured Mirror dancer Mo Li mourns father with childhood photo
ENTERTAINMENT
26-04-2026 17:18 HKT
ViuTV marks 10th anniversary with surprise 'Long Vacation' remake
ENTERTAINMENT
23-04-2026 21:21 HKT
Steve Lee Ka-ting remains silent at ex-wife Frances Shi's encoffining ceremony
ENTERTAINMENT
23-04-2026 17:16 HKT
Between healing and harm: film on 2010 Manila hostage crisis sparks debate
ENTERTAINMENT
23-04-2026 13:31 HKT
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
29-04-2026 03:38 HKT
HK hit by sudden 9 degrees temperature dip amid cold front
NEWS
22 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.