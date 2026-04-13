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ENTERTAINMENT

MIRROR’s Keung To fined $1,000 over careless driving

ENTERTAINMENT
27 mins ago
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Hong Kong boy band MIRROR member Keung To was fined HK$1,000 after pleading guilty to careless driving in connection with a traffic incident on Hong Kong Island.

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The case was mentioned at Eastern Magistrates’ Courts on Monday (Apr 13). The court heard that the singer lost control of his vehicle while driving along Caine Road, crashing into roadside railings after reaching for a cap in the back of the car.

The singer did not attend in person and entered a guilty plea through legal representation.

Defence barrister Dick Wong Chun-man said the early guilty plea demonstrated remorse and saved court time. He added that no one was injured, and that Keung had reported the incident to police and fully cooperated with the investigation.

The defence further submitted that Keung was willing to take responsibility and compensate for damages, and urged the court to consider that he was a first-time offender with genuine remorse.

Principal Magistrate David Cheung Chi-wai accepted that the incident was a momentary lapse, involved no other parties, and imposed a fine of HK$1,000.

Keung’s driving background and ownership history

According to Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, Keung obtained his driving licence in early 2025 and reportedly passed his driving test on his first attempt after taking more than 10 lessons.

He was also said to have considered purchasing a Ferrari before eventually buying a black BMW iX electric vehicle worth about HK$600,000.

Following the purchase, he reportedly developed a strong attachment to the car, often checking on it after work and maintaining it personally. Driving was previously described as a way for him to relax and unwind.

Keung was also previously reported by East Week, another sister publication of The Standard, to have been involved in a minor traffic accident months after acquiring the vehicle, in which the car sustained scratches and slight dents. The incident was reported to police and the vehicle was later repaired. No injuries were reported.

In February, he said the earlier incident had occurred some time ago, adding that he was fine and that the damage was minor and caused during a moment of fatigue.

Keung ToMirror

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