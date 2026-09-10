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SOCIAL BUZZ

‘Keung To’ imposter allegedly scams fan out of $1m

SOCIAL BUZZ
58 mins ago
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A Hong Kong fan of singer Keung To says she lost more than HK$1 million after falling for a scammer posing as the MIRROR member.

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The fan said the scammer repeatedly asked for money, claiming his assets had been frozen and he needed cash to pay a termination fee, record new music and even refuel his car.

She made multiple transfers in Bitcoin, with some payments reaching HK$100,000, and borrowed money from friends and relatives to help the person she believed was her idol.

She only realized she had been scammed after sending more than HK$1 million, while the scammer continued asking for more money.

The case has sparked debate online, with some users questioning the authenticity of the screenshots and warning that the post itself could be a “scam within a scam” targeting other fans.

The fan said she has reported the case to police and shared her experience to warn others.

Keung To

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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