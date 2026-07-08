MIRROR’s Keung To banned from driving for 3 months

MIRROR member Keung To has been suspended from driving for three months after accumulating 15 demerit points on his probationary license, and is required to swear an oath in court if he fails to locate his missing physical license by July 22.

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Represented by a lawyer due to work commitments, the pop singer was absent from the Eastern Magistrates’Courts on Wednesday (Jul 8), where the court granted the Transport Department’s application for the driving ban.

The defense submitted a report regarding Keung’s lost driving license, but the Judge noted that courts do not accept such documents as formal records. He gave Keung 14 days to find the license, ordering him to either surrender it by July 22 or appear in person to swear he had made every effort to locate it. The Judge also warned that driving while suspended could result in immediate imprisonment.

Keung accrued the 15 demerit points for traffic offenses committed between August and December 2025. He was previously fined HK$1,000 in April for careless driving after crashing his car into a railing on Caine Road in the Mid-Levels at around 4 am on November 28. He admitted to losing control of the vehicle while reaching for a hat in the back seat.

He was additionally fined HK$1,200 for running a red light and failing to display a probationary “P” plate in Kennedy Town on December 23, an offense captured by traffic cameras.