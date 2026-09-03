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FINANCE

Hong Kong's entertainment industry to reach US$15 bln by 2030, outpaces global growth, PwC says

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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From left: PwC Hong Kong’s E&M industry partner Beretta Ching, media industry leader Cecilia Yau, and E&M industry partner Andrew Wong
From left: PwC Hong Kong’s E&M industry partner Beretta Ching, media industry leader Cecilia Yau, and E&M industry partner Andrew Wong

Hong Kong’s entertainment and media industry is estimated to reach US$15 billion (HK$117 billion) in 2030 from US$13 billion in 2025 as the growth trajectory outpaces the global average, while artificial intelligence remains key to productions despite threatening traditional sectors, PwC Hong Kong said.

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The compound annual growth rate in Hong Kong is forecast to be 3.7 percent by 2030, slightly exceeding the global average of 3.4 percent over the same period, according to PwC Hong Kong’s report titled Global Entertainment and Media Outlook 2026-2030: Hong Kong.

The report noted that companies that blend technological innovation with human-crafted storytelling will be best positioned to lead the industry, as generative AI is transforming content creation, distribution, and revenue generation in sectors such as film, music, radio, and podcasts, internet advertising, and OTT video. AI dubbing and subtitling also improve the efficiency of production.

Over-the-top (OTT) video is projected to become the fastest-growing segment, posting a 6.8 percent growth by 2030 and surpassing internet advertising's 6.5 percent rise. The OTT market is forecast to reach US$479 million by 2030, driven by rising competition among local players and subscription video on demand (SVOD). 

Notably, sport remains a key differentiator as Now TV has already held exclusive Premier League and Emirates FA Cup rights through 2030/31. SVODs such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and HBO now compete with Viu and myTV SUPER. In 2026, Netflix raised local plan prices by 7-11 percent. AI-made short dramas are also competing for local viewing time, given that AI has lowered barriers to content creation, which accelerates production.

Meanwhile, music is gaining momentum to grow at a 5.8 percent compound annual growth rate, reaching US$380 million in revenue in 2030, as the government has significantly improved the city’s live music scene by attracting A-list international artists. The local music scene has also revived with more investment in emerging talent. Local artists such as MC Cheung, Gareth. T, and Keung To topped YouTube Hong Kong’s 2025 top music videos.

In the film industry, with the Hong Kong Film Development Council upgrading the Film Production Financing Scheme 2.0 and other incentives and enhancements, Hong Kong’s box office revenue is forecast to grow at a 3.7 percent compound annual growth rate, reaching US$173 million by 2030.

Local films are coming back stronger, with “Night King” topping the local box office with over HK$108 million, while other Hong Kong titles “A Step into the Past” and “Cold War 1994” also ranked in the local top five. Notably, a total of 142 films were released in the Hong Kong and Macau markets during their initial run, of which 17 were Hong Kong films.

Hong Kongentertainmentmedia2030AIAI-made short dramamusicMC CheungGareth. TKeung ToYouTubefilmNight KingA Step into the PastCold War 1994

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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