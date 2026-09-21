Gin Lee on upcoming five-element concept album: ‘Challenging but fun’

Malaysia-born Hong Kong-based singer Gin Lee is taking a hands-on approach to her upcoming concept album, using the five elements — metal, wood, water, fire and earth — as a starting point to explore emotions, relationships and everyday life.

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Speaking to the media during a recent visit to Metro Radio, Lee said her new single OVERHEAT marks the beginning of the project, with the song representing “fire.”

She said fire can represent energy, creativity and passion, while the other elements can be used to explore different emotions and aspects of life.

“I think it’s very close to our lives, so there’s a lot of room for creativity,” Lee said.

Rather than limiting the album to five songs, Lee said it will be a full album with at least eight tracks. The project will also explore the relationships between the five elements, including how the elements interact with and counteract one another.

Lee said songs representing different elements will be released according to the seasons. While OVERHEAT represents fire, the element represented by her next release will depend on when the song is released.

The album is currently about halfway completed and is expected to be released next year.

Lee said she is working with lyricist Riley Pong and Alexander Fung, who handles the music, as a three-person creative team. She oversees the overall coordination and creative direction, including deciding what each song should explore.

Unlike producing a standalone single, Lee said the album requires the team to consider the project as a whole and experiment with different musical and lyrical directions.

The process has also involved repeated revisions. Lee revealed that OVERHEAT was rewritten from scratch, while parts of the song, including the chorus, were also rewritten whenever she felt they were not quite right.

“We want to make an album that we really love and won’t regret,” she said, describing the project as “challenging but very fun.”

Lee added that the five elements are only the starting point, with the larger concept connecting the music to human relationships and emotions. She said one of her biggest challenges is communicating her vision and leading the team in the direction she wants.

Reflecting on recent moments

Lee also recalled reconnecting with her old friend Zhang Yang in New Zealand after a video of them singing Hong-Chen Inn (紅塵客棧) together was uploaded to YouTube a few days ago, bringing the song back into the spotlight.

The pair originally sang the song together more than a decade ago. Lee said she happened to be in New Zealand for a recording session and discovered that Zhang was also there, prompting her to suggest recording a new version together.

“It’s quite touching that people still remember this song after so many years,” Lee said.

For the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, Lee said she will spend time in Hong Kong and Guangzhou, where she will attend a music festival.

She also revealed that she had ordered a large batch of durian mooncakes for colleagues who enjoy the strong-flavored treat.

As she is trying to maintain her figure, however, Lee said she would only have a small portion herself. She also plans to buy lanterns to enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Gin Lee says she is a big fan of durian mooncakes and even ordered a large batch for her colleagues.