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ENTERTAINMENT

Gin Lee to join nearly 2,000 at the Peak for breast cancer charity event

ENTERTAINMENT
40 mins ago
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source: https://pinkwalk.hk/
source: https://pinkwalk.hk/

Malaysia-born Hong Kong-based singer Gin Lee is set to join nearly 2,000 participants at the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation’s Pink Walk 2026 on October 25, when the Peak will turn into a sea of pink for a day of charity, fitness and fashion.

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The 3.5-kilometre walk will start at Peak Road Garden at 8.30am and finish at the Peak Galleria, with participants expected to complete the route in about one to 1.5 hours.

Gin Lee, who is the event’s ambassador, will be joined by fellow artists including Zhan Tian-wen, Felix Lam Chi-lok, Huang Bo and Elka Cheng.

The event will also bring a touch of fashion to the charity walk, with participants encouraged to put together their most eye-catching pink looks for the “Pink Fashion Award.”

From glamorous outfits to playful and creative costumes, participants will have a chance to stand out from the sea of pink.

Gin Lee and other celebrity guests will appear at the ceremony from 10am to 10.30am, alongside breast cancer patients, survivors, their families and supporters.

The walk will take place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Funds raised will support the foundation’s breast health education and screening initiatives, support services for breast cancer patients and their families, as well as breast cancer research and advocacy.

Gin Lee

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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