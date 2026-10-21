Phil Lam performs at campus show, says son prefers BTS to dad’s music

Cantopop singer Phil Lam Yik-hong has joked that his son is no longer content with listening to his father’s songs, preferring K-pop group BTS instead.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lam shared the update after performing at Hong Kong Baptist University on Tuesday as part of Metro U School Tour, alongside Tang Siu-hau, Aska Cheung Chi-ho, Jacky Fan, FYP and Vincy So Wing-shun.

The singer said his son has recently developed a stronger interest in music and dancing, and is beginning to form his own musical tastes.

Lam also advised young people hoping to enter the music industry to study different songs, paying attention to their lyrics, melodies and chord structures. He stressed the importance of preparing thoroughly before every performance and making the most of every opportunity.

Tang performed her new song “Lost to Adulthood” and recalled trying a microphone worth seven figures while recording the track, but eventually switching to another because its sound did not suit the song.

Cheung performed Bruno Mars’ “Talking to the Moon” and his own song “Happy By Myself.” He encouraged aspiring musicians to join bands, try songwriting and enter competitions to gain experience.

Fan performed “Long Live Tears,” which he said had become popular at university orientation camps, and his latest rock track “Vicious Circle.”

FYP members Justin Fok, Emiko and Billy, all Baptist University alumni, returned to their alma mater for the performance. Emiko recalled joking about a former professor on stage before spotting the professor in the audience.

So, who has been a fan of Lam since secondary school, said she hoped to collaborate with him in the future. She also performed “A Girl Steps on Air,” which she wrote shortly before graduation while feeling uncertain about her future.