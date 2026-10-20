Chinese supermodel Ming Xi returns to Victoria’s Secret runway after eight years

Chinese supermodel Ming Xi, also known as Xi Mengyao, has returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway for the first time in eight years, joining a star-studded line-up at the annual lingerie event in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct 19).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Xi, who is married to Mario Ho Yau-kwan, son of late casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, last walked in the show at its 2017 edition in Shanghai, where she suffered a high-profile fall after accidentally stepping on her flowing gown while turning on the runway.

In the years since the incident, the 37-year-old has married Ho and welcomed a son and daughter. She has also earned an Executive MBA from the University of Hong Kong, adding new roles to her life beyond modelling.

For her return this year, Xi wore two looks, including a floral corset with gauzy wings and sleeves, followed by a pink lace lingerie set.

Xi shared her excitement on social media, saying the moment felt like “returning home” when she saw the angel wings again. Her husband also congratulated her online, calling her “a real life angel” and expressing pride in her return.

Other familiar faces on the runway included Liu Wen, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Adriana Lima. British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also returned to the show after 16 years.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut wearing a Fantasy Bra valued at US$50 million (HK$392 million). The event also featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae and girl group KATSEYE.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Kylie Jenner

Ming Xi

Ming Xi