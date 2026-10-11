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ENTERTAINMENT

Cake for two at T2 as Ryan Choi and Jeffrey Ngai take the airport stage

ENTERTAINMENT
4 hours ago
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Two celebrations, two cakes and one birthday surprise stole the show at Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 on Saturday (Oct 10), as fencer Ryan Choi Chun-yin and singer-actor Jeffrey Ngai Tsun-sang appeared on a live radio show.

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With the crowd cheering, host Jessica Tse Sai-ka invited the pair on stage to discuss their ideal celebratory trip together.

Taking on the show's weekly challenge, the duo correctly identified Mount Fuji in an AI-generated video. The cartoon avatars in the clip drew laughs after an onsen bath left them looking alike, prompting Choi to joke that he did not need surgery to look like Ngai.

The pair then tackled a series of role-play challenges, with Ngai playing an overly friendly seatmate pestering Choi for a photo.

When Choi put on an eye mask, Tse and Ngai seized the opportunity to surprise him with a birthday cake. Choi had turned 29 a day earlier.

As the audience sang him a birthday song, Choi said he hoped his latest song Messy Love (你是來搗亂的)  would do well and that he would win a medal at the 2028 Olympics.

The celebrations continued when Tse presented Ngai with a pink, heart-shaped cake to mark his 11th anniversary with his girlfriend, who is also his manager.

Asked how they usually celebrate special occasions, Ngai said they preferred keeping things simple with a meal, adding that he was usually the one to book the table. Although his girlfriend sometimes skips celebrations because of her busy schedule, he believes marking these milestones remains important.

The show also featured a session with Airport Authority Hong Kong Route Development General Manager Ricky Chong on plans to expand airport routes. The duo jokingly offered to film a promotional video.

Before performing his new single, Choi caught Ngai off guard by congratulating him on his 11th wedding anniversary, prompting fans to correct him that the couple had been together for 11 years.

Ngai then took the microphone from Choi, joking that his fellow performer had come to cause trouble, before singing “Our Thing.”

The pair wrapped up the show with a duet of Ngai's “Before Sunset,” holding hands on stage to the crowd's enthusiastic cheers.

Speaking after the show, Ngai said marriage was part of their plans but remained a topic for discussion with his workaholic girlfriend. What mattered most, he said, was that they felt comfortable and happy together.

He also admitted that he rarely bought her gifts, preferring to let her shop freely for things she genuinely liked.

Choi chimed in to wish the couple all the happiness in the world. He said he also hoped to find a partner of his own, praising Ngai as a role model for being a devoted boyfriend.

Choi celebrated his birthday with a family dinner featuring zhajiang noodles, and said he would have a dinner date with Edan Lui on Saturday.

The eight-week radio show will continue next week with a prerecorded episode featuring ERROR members Denis Kwok Ka-chun and Leung Yip, better known as 193 and Fatboy, who will share their travel stories and perform.

+3
Ryan ChoiJeffrey Ngai

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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