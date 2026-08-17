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ENTERTAINMENT

Henry Cavill injured in HK filming for Highlander reboot, Max Zhang returns after heart surgery

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Henry Cavill was spotted shooting action scenes for the Highlander reboot in Hong Kong, with the actor performing his own stunts including a near-miss with a taxi in Central.

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The production, which has been filming across the city for several days, featured a large disco set with about 200 extras. Cavill and actor Max Zhang, who was accompanied by his wife Ada Choi, arrived around 7.30pm. Zhang is making his return after undergoing major heart surgery last year.

Cavill was seen in heavy injury makeup, wielding a sword as he walked through a backstreet set. In one scene, he staggered into the road and nearly got hit by a taxi. The actor insisted on performing the stunt himself, with the scene requiring multiple takes before the director was satisfied.

Filming wrapped at 5am, with Cavill warmly hugging crew members and posing for photos. Action choreographer Dion Lam visited the set with his daughter Venus Lam, a singer who shared her photo with Cavill online.

Henry Cavill Highlander reboot Max Zhang

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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