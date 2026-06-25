Comprehensive AI education initiative for HK’s youth in new digital push

Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki said the government aims to provide artificial intelligence education for all students, in a bid to maintain the city’s global competitiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The announcement follows the recent release of the Blueprint for Digital Education Development in Primary and Secondary Schools, which lays out a comprehensive roadmap for integrating digital skills and AI into the education system.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Learning and Teaching Expo, Chan stated that the government’s immediate goal is to ensure every school offers AI education and to gradually raise students’ proficiency in the field.

He added that multiple initiatives are underway to build world-class innovation infrastructure, support industry growth, and foster international partnerships. These efforts are expected to attract top talent and expand the city’s pool of skilled professionals, further enhancing Hong Kong’s technological capabilities.

Chan highlighted Hong Kong’s recent achievement of ranking third in the technology category of the World Digital Competitiveness Ranking. He also noted that recommendations made by the Committee on Education, Technology and Talents—formed two years ago—are being steadily implemented following last year’s Policy Address.

Armstrong Lee Hon-cheung, chairman of the board of directors of Hong Kong Education City, described the blueprint’s release as a historic milestone for education in the city. Lee emphasized the need for collaboration among government departments to support digital transformation in schools.