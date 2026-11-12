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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Trump, Netanyahu in 'hellish' clash over Iran: Israeli media

WORLD
1 hour ago
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US President Donald Trump and Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly engaged in a "hellish" argument over the weekend regarding military action against Iran, though Israeli officials have vehemently denied the claims.

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According to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Netanyahu urged Trump to resume military strikes against Tehran. However, Trump advocated for continuing diplomatic negotiations as the regional stalemate persists. Two sources described the Saturday phone call as "difficult," escalating into a fierce shouting match.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office dismissed the report as "fake news" and "complete nonsense." While another senior Israeli official confirmed the call took place, they insisted it was "by no means a difficult conversation."

The alleged dispute comes amid a report by the Financial Times that Netanyahu has been calling Trump "every day" to press for a renewed military offensive against Iran.

This is not the first reported clash between the two leaders. In June, media reports claimed an infuriated Trump reprimanded Netanyahu during a phone call, accusing him of being "crazy" over Israel's escalated military operations in Lebanon.

Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Israel Iran

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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