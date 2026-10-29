Behind the seams: LACRIMA brings the hidden cost of couture to Hong Kong

A royal wedding gown may appear effortless once it reaches the runway or palace steps. LACRIMA is interested in everything that comes before that moment.

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The acclaimed stage production by French writer and director Caroline Guiela Nguyen will make its Hong Kong debut at the Xiqu Centre in November, taking audiences behind the polished surface of haute couture and into the lives of the people who make it possible.

Presented by WestK Performing Arts, the work follows a prestigious wedding gown commissioned by the British royal family and entrusted to craftspeople working across three cities: a couture atelier in Paris, a lace workshop in Alençon in northern France and an embroidery workshop in Mumbai.

As the commission progresses, their lives become increasingly intertwined, revealing the pressure, exhaustion and personal sacrifices that sit behind an object designed to represent perfection.

The title LACRIMA means “tears” in Latin, but Nguyen is careful not to frame the work simply as an exposé of the luxury industry.

“This is not a production about haute couture, nor is it about luxury. It’s really about creation, and about these people we never talk about,” she said.

That focus on the people behind the craft also shapes the way the story unfolds on stage.

Almost clinical white curtains divide the set into separate workspaces while also visually linking Paris, Alençon and Mumbai. Live cameras follow the performers at close range, projecting details onto a large split screen above the stage.

Hands threading needles, small gestures at a workbench and the tired faces of craftspeople become as important as the finished garment itself.

The technique gives audiences two perspectives at once: the larger machinery of an international couture commission and the intimate human effort involved in every stitch.

Language adds another layer to that sense of distance and connection. LACRIMA is performed in French, Tamil and English, as well as French Sign Language, with Chinese and English surtitles.

Caroline Guiela Nguyen.

For Nguyen, whose work often brings personal stories into conversation with wider social questions, the international nature of the production is familiar territory.

She has served as artistic director of the Théâtre national de Strasbourg since 2023 and is also known for works including SAIGON and FRATERNITÉ, conte fantastique, both of which explore memory, belonging and lives that are often left outside conventional narratives.

LACRIMA premiered at the Festival d’Avignon in 2024 and has since traveled to cities including London, New York, Sydney, Singapore and Amsterdam.

Paul Tam, executive director of performing arts at the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, said the production’s focus on both craftsmanship and sacrifice made it a fitting addition to WestK’s international program.

“We are deeply honoured to bring LACRIMA to WestK. With a deeply humane gaze, the work delicately portrays the inextricable links between craftsmanship and sacrifice,” Tam said.

“Presenting this outstanding piece reflects WestK Performing Arts’ commitment to bringing world-class artists and programmes to Hong Kong, while highlighting our mission to promote cross-cultural exchange and build a diverse theatre hub at WestK.”

He added that WestK would continue bringing internationally oriented productions to Hong Kong ahead of the opening of the WestK Performing Arts Centre in 2027.

The Hong Kong performances will take place at the Grand Theatre of the Xiqu Centre on November 20 and 22.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

