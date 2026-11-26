Australia's parliament has approved new laws allowing users to opt out of social media algorithms and imposing massive fines on tech giants that fail to remove content deemed harmful.

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The Digital Duty of Care Bill was approved by Australia's parliament on Wednesday thanks to a last-minute deal struck by the ruling Labor Party with the left-wing Greens.

Under the law, firms behind popular platforms such as X, TikTok, and Instagram will be required to give users the choice to opt out of the powerful algorithms that dictate what we see online.

They will also be held directly responsible for protecting under-18s from pornography, online bullying, content that glorifies crime and content that encourages eating disorders.

If they fail, they can face fines of up to five percent of their global turnover or Aus$109 million ($78 million) -- whichever is greater.

The law comes into effect in 12 months.

"Big Tech can no longer be under any illusions -- they are responsible for keeping Australians safe on their platforms, and we will hold them to account if they fail to do so," Communications Minister Anika Wells said following the law's passing.

"This law is about empowering Australians to have greater control and choice over what they and their loved ones see and engage with online."

Australia's conservative opposition had vowed to fight the law "every step of the way" and said it gives the government too much power to control speech.

And the law also prompted a rare intervention from the US ambassador to Australia, David Brat, who warned on Wednesday it would "push platforms to censor lawful speech".

"As Australia's largest foreign investor, the US is concerned with regulations that impose disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies relative to competitors," he said in a post on X.

Australia rolled out world-first legislation last year, barring children under the age of 16 from accessing a number of social media apps.

Several countries have said they will seek to follow suit, including neighbouring New Zealand, the UK, France and Turkey.

Data from parental control app Qustodio in August showed that under-16s in Australia were increasing their use of social media apps such as Instagram and TikTok despite the ban.

AFP