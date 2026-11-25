Australia and Solomon Islands signed a security pact on Wednesday that makes Canberra the country's defence partner of choice, marking a shift for the Pacific archipelago that previously signed a similar deal with China.

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The deal will see Australia take a greater role in Solomon Islands' police and border force, the leaders of the countries said in a joint statement, and requires Honiara to consult on critical infrastructure.

"Australia is proud to be the Solomon Islands' main security partner, and that's a responsibility that we take seriously," Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a press conference with his counterpart Matthew Wale.

The deal is a victory for Canberra, which is battling China for influence in the region and recently signed similar agreements with Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Fiji.

It also signals a significant shift by Wale, a long-time China critic who had appeared to soften his stance in recent years.

"Solomon Islands has been for a number of years a source of uncertainty and doubt in the region. Those days are done," Wale said.

Wale was highly critical of the 2022 security deal with China, echoing the United States and other Pacific nations, saying it would affect regional security and could jeopardise relationships with existing partners.

But in 2025, he led a delegation to Beijing, where he praised China's economic development and said his party supported the one-China principle.

Australian media reported on Wednesday Solomon Islands' pact with Beijing had been scrapped, though Wale declined to comment on the status of the deal, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters