More than 100 million red crabs on Australia's Christmas Island have begun their annual migration from the forest to the sea, conservationists said this week.

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The yearly march of the crabs on the remote territory in the Indian Ocean comes when the rainy season hits and the crustaceans move to the sea to breed.

The timing of their epic migration through forests, across roads and over bridges is tied to lunar cycles -- the crabs hope to spawn "before dawn on a receding high tide during the moon's last quarter", Parks Australia said.

It requires months of preparation by conservationists on the island, which lies 350 kilometres (217 miles) south of Indonesia and more than a thousand kilometres from the Australian mainland.

"People travel from around the world to witness this incredible wildlife spectacle on Christmas Island," Parks Australia's Christmas Island National Park Manager Chris Chartres said.

"Ongoing conservation efforts have been crucial to the species' recovery, particularly work to control yellow crazy ants, one of the biggest threats to red crabs."

Those ants -- called "crazy" for their frenetic behaviour when disturbed -- had displaced an estimated tens of millions of the crabs by occupying their burrows.

But efforts to control them have seen the crab population rebound from around 50 million to the current levels, conservationists said.

"That's a great sign the population is thriving," Chartres said.

"Red crabs are the island's keystone species."

"They play a critical role in maintaining the health of the forest, so when the crabs are doing well, the whole ecosystem benefits."

Tiny Christmas Island has an area of just 135 square kilometres.

AFP