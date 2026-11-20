A data centre planned in regional Australia with Anthropic as its anchor tenant is overwhelmingly opposed by residents, a filing for the project showed, setting the scene for a showdown between the AI company and the community hosting its first Australian facility.

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Of nearly 600 public submissions on the proposed Western Downs Digital Park, about 250 km (155 miles) west of Brisbane, two expressed support for the project and one was neutral, according to the filing. The remaining 595 opposed it or asked for a delay until developers cleared certain environmental hurdles, the filing said.

"A significant number of submissions raise reasonable matters regarding water, power, noise, roads, housing and the scale of the project," the filing, lodged on behalf of developer Zerra DC, said.

A Zerra spokesperson said the project took seriously the submissions, which "reinforce that people want a greater say in how the project develops". The developer was expanding its community engagement and planned to report changes demanded by the public.

Anthropic declined to comment.

The initial response, though far from binding, gives a sense of the souring relationship between communities and the so-called AI factories being built at pace around the world in a boom McKinsey has valued at $7 trillion by 2030.

Already in Australia, Goodman Group scrapped a roughly A$1.2 billion data centre planned for Sydney in September after a public backlash, while NextDC delayed a project in Melbourne amid resident concerns about energy use, triggering a shares selldown.

The Anthropic project is on farmland and further from the suburbs, but with a planned computing load of 1.44 gigawatts would be one of the country's biggest. About one-third of the submissions were from people who lived within 200 km of the site, the filing said.

Objectors mostly cited concerns about water use, electricity demand and prices, noise, road damage from construction traffic and pressure on housing.

Before the data centre project named Anthropic as its tenant on September 15, it had received five objections in a month, a log of public comments showed, with the rest arriving between then and November 11, when the local government stopped accepting submissions.

The filing about Australian data centre submissions was published the same week Anthropic made its stock market debut on Wall St, pricing its initial public offering on November 18 in a deal that valued the company at around $1.5 trillion.

Reuters