Alice Huang, whose extramarital affair with former Nvidia boss Jensen Huang has drawn global attention, is reportedly tied to an underground supply network that smuggled restricted artificial intelligence processors into China, which involved Cambodia's criminal syndicate Prince Group, according to the Financial Times.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang is connected to a web of hundreds of shell companies, online gaming tycoons and an alleged Cambodian crime syndicate that circumvented US chip export controls, forming a multi-billion-dollar underground trade, the report said, citing corporate records and trade data.

Hu Xiaowei, whom the US accuses of running cyber scams, money laundering and smuggling rings, also played a role in physically moving the hardware into China and laundering the proceeds, the report added.

Hu, born in 1982 and known formally as An Ming Wu, was arrested in Japan earlier this year. US authorities have described him as the "second-in-command" at the sanctioned Cambodia-based Prince Group.

This came as the US is investigating Alice Huang whom was suspected as a Chinese spy by some US officials, while Beijing has dismissed the claim as a "smear".