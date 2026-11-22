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Trump calls for Nvidia's Huang to be given 'second chance'
21-11-2026 05:18 HKT
Nvidia's accounting is a focus of US SEC investigation, sources say
21-11-2026 05:13 HKT
Democrats open probe into Nvidia influence on US Megaspeed investigation
20-11-2026 19:17 HKT
Jensen, meet Bollywood. AI parody clips of Nvidia ex-boss spark titters
19-11-2026 14:20 HKT
Nvidia's numbers impress but investors fret over CEO succession
18-11-2026 18:17 HKT
Nvidia stops shipping US-approved AI chips to China
18-11-2026 18:00 HKT
Bankers freeze US$480m loan for ByteDance AI chips: Bloomberg report
18-11-2026 17:26 HKT
Customs busts $6m counterfeit perfume and toy ring run by father-and-son duo
21-11-2026 11:37 HKT