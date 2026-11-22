Nvidia’s interim management team will conduct an internal probe to determine whether the company engaged in improper sales practices, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with US conservative media outlet Newsmax.

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Bessent said the probe will help clarify whether there was any abuse in high-end chip sales, specifically identifying which Nvidia products were sold to shell companies acting as fronts to give China access to Blackwell chips.

He also made clear the White House’s stance on different products, saying President Donald Trump believes H200 chips can be exported to China, but the country should not be allowed to obtain chips more advanced than the H200.