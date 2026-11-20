The White House has pushed back against social media claims that US President Donald Trump fell asleep during Chinese President Xi Jinping's address at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on Thursday, insisting he was reading documents on his desk.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Broadcast footage from the plenary session showed the 80-year-old US leader sitting with his hands clasped and his head tilted downward, appearing to keep his eyes closed for roughly 10 seconds as Xi spoke.

The clip circulated widely online, drawing mockery from prominent critics including the anti-Trump group Republicans Against Trump, the press office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and conservative lawyer George Conway, who alleged the president had nodded off on the world stage.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung swiftly dismissed the coverage as "Fake News" in a post on X, asserting that Trump was reviewing briefing materials in front of him during the remarks.

"You can clearly see his eyes move back and forth," Cheung wrote, accusing media outlets of lying about the footage.

Trump, the oldest person to be inaugurated as US president, has repeatedly faced scrutiny over brief moments during televised Oval Office events, cabinet meetings, and public appearances where he appears to close his eyes. Administration officials and allies have consistently attributed such moments to blinking or intense concentration, maintaining that Trump rarely sleeps.

Earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers he had never seen Trump fall asleep, joking that the president frequently calls him at 2:00am, while Vice President JD Vance previously stated that Trump routinely stays awake throughout 20-hour international flights. Trump has maintained he is in strong health and regularly touts his cognitive test results and stamina.