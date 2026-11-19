The United States opposes "globalist regulation" of artificial intelligence in any form, President Donald Trump said on Thursday ahead of talks with China's Xi Jinping, expected to broach the topic.

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Trump has repeatedly rejected calls for wide-reaching international governance of AI, warning it could hold his country back in its race with China.

"It's super intelligence, but we have to watch it," he told leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen, using his administration's preferred term for AI.

"We have to be careful. We have to cherish it. It's almost completely good, but it's got some bad elements, and we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements," Trump said.

"So we oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control and stifle SI, and we won't allow that to happen, frankly."

Trump and Xi are due to hold talks later on Thursday, with the issues they are set to discuss including how to address the rapid changes brought by AI.

Despite the countries' fierce tech rivalry, AI safety risks of shared concern range from infrastructure hacking to people using the technology to help build bioweapons.

Another problem in the spotlight is out-of-control AI agents, tools that complete real-life tasks online, after ChatGPT maker OpenAI's bots hacked into websites including an Australian government portal, incidents followed by similar reports by other labs.

Military use and mass surveillance are also potential flashpoints for the world's two leading AI powers.

Looming over the talks, however, is Jensen Huang's resignation as boss of US chip titan Nvidia after revelations of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Trump and Xi agreed in September to create a channel for urgent communication on AI incidents, with details to be hammered out on Thursday.

Xi this summer said the technology should be "always under human control" -- calling for more "laws and regulations, technological monitoring, early warning and emergency response systems".

At APEC on Wednesday, the Chinese leader said leaders should "deepen cooperation in the digital economy and artificial intelligence", without giving details.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meanwhile said Wednesday that the lack of global governance on AI poses an "enormous risk".

"It is past time" to develop international frameworks for reining it in, Carney added.

AFP