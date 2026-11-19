Foreign holdings of US Treasuries fell in September after edging higher in the previous month, data from the Treasury Department showed on Wednesday, led by declines in holdings from the three largest holders of government debt -- Japan, the UK, and China.

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Holdings of US Treasuries retreated to US$9.241 trillion in September, from US$9.317 trillion in August. They hit a record US$9.487 trillion in February this year. Compared with a year earlier, Treasuries owned by foreigners were slightly up at 0.3 percent.

China's holdings in September dropped to the lowest in more than 18 years.

Here are some details:

* Holdings from Japan fell to US$1.063 trillion in September, down 0.5 percent from US$1.068 trillion in August. These holdings dropped for a fifth straight month, hitting their lowest since December 2024. Japan, however, remained the largest non-US holder of Treasuries, with holdings hitting a peak of US$1.325 trillion in November 2021.

* Holdings from the United Kingdom, the second-largest foreign holder of Treasuries, slid to US$985 billion in September, from US$994.5 billion the previous month. The UK is widely viewed as a major custody hub for global investors and its flows are often considered a proxy for hedge fund capital.

* China's hoard of Treasuries fell 4.5 percent to US$563.9 billion in September, from US$590.7 billion in August, falling for a fourth consecutive month. China's holdings in August were the lowest since July 2008, when these declined to US$550 billion.

* China is still the third-largest non-US holder of Treasuries. Its August holdings have fallen by nearly 20 percent from levels a year earlier.

* On a transaction basis, September saw Treasury inflows of US$80.8 billion, down from August's US$108.9 billion.

* US corporate bonds also posted inflows of US$27 billion in September, compared with US$52.3 billion in August.

* US equities continued to show inflows in September, totaling US$66.8 billion, from US$149.9 billion in the previous month.

* Overall net capital inflows for September increased to US$261 billion, up from US$203 billion in August.

Reuters



