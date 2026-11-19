China's Lenovo (0992) reported a 48 percent jump in second-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates, on strong growth in AI-related sales such as servers and other hardware.

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Here are some key financial data :

Revenue rose to US$30.2 billion, above an LSEG consenus estimate of US$27.6 billion drawn from six analysts.

Under Hong Kong accounting standards the company posted a net loss of US$640 million, compared with a net profit of US$340 million a year earlier.

But Lenovo also said that it booked, under different accounting standards, adjusted net profit of US$1.4 billion, up 166 percent. The adjusted figure strips out non-cash accounting items linked to warrants and convertible bonds that Lenovo issued as part of its strategic partnership with Alat, a manufacturing and technology company in Saudi Arabia.

The Infrastructure Solutions Group, which makes servers and data center equipment, had its strongest quarter ever, with revenue climbing 178 percent year-on-year to US$11.3 billion.

AI-related revenue rose 79 percent to US$10.8 billion, comprising 36 percent of the group's total revenue.

Lenovo’s PC, tablet and smartphone division, which accounted for about 60 percent of total revenue during the quarter, grew 15 percent.

Reuters